Indian Stocks Now EM Investors’ Biggest Underweight, Nomura Says

Indian stocks are emerging market investors’ biggest underweight market after they accelerated rotation to Asian peers last month, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Investors re-allocated from India to Taiwan, Hong Kong/China and South Korea in July, with 71% of EM funds becoming underweight on India at the end of the month, compared with 60% at end-June, an analysis of large funds by Nomura showed.

The analysis echoes the findings of a Bank of America Corp. survey which showed India has gone from fund managers’ top Asian pick to their least preferred in just three months. The shift underscores how Indian stocks are fast becoming the top funding source for foreign investors, as the US boosts tariffs on the South Asian nation due to its purchases of Russian oil. This weakens the case for India’s domestically driven economy to serve as a relative haven during global volatility.