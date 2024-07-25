Indian Stocks' Next Leg Of Rally Hinges On Revival Of These Underperforming Sectors

India's equity gauges' have taken some steam off its record rallies, with the next phase dependent on underperforming sectors like financials, consumer discretionary, and information technology stocks.

These sectors received a further boost from the Union Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The government emphasised focusing on India's youth via skilling programmes while boosting consumption through changes in tax cuts and enabling higher exemptions, among other changes.

The gauges of consumer companies, financials, and bank stocks have only seen single-digit returns and have underperformed the benchmark indices so far this year. While Nifty FMCG has returned 9.5%, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services have risen by a mere 7% and 8.5%, respectively.

The catch-up rally in the technology stocks to the benchmarks that begin with the first-quarter earnings is likely to continue going forward.

Although rural consumption has faced challenges due to inflation, the improvements in demand bode well for the next two to three years, according to Kunal Shah, senior research analyst at Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors.

High deposit costs are hurting the banking sector's profitability growth, but Shah believes the US's easing interest rate environment is helping the IT sector's margins.

Brokerages like Morgan Stanley and Nuvama Institutional Equities are 'overweight' on the financials, consumer discretionary, industrials, and technology sectors.