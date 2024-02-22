Indian Stocks Are A 'Must Have' For Diverse Investors, Says Jefferies

The Indian stock market may deliver an 8–10% dollar return over the next 5–7 years as a rise in weight in a global fund makes it a "must have" for a more diverse investor, according to Jefferies.

Adding to this, the country's renewed capex cycle, robust corporate earnings, structural domestic flows from savings to equities, and the potential listing of a large unicorn in India can drive market capitalisation beyond $10 trillion by 2023, the research firm said.

Currently, India is fifth largest in terms of market cap; its ranking in the Bloomberg World Index is eighth with a weight of just 2%, which means there is tremendous scope for foreign investors to increase investment in the fastest-growing country in the world, the research firm said in a Feb. 21 note.

India’s weight in the indices has started climbing, with the jump in the MSCI EM weight seen post-Covid-19 being remarkable. The higher weights in global indices are also important because of the crowding-in of foreign capital from multiple discretionary funds, it said.

"A rise in country weight in a global fund could make Indian stocks a must-have for a much more diverse set of equity investors, beyond just the EM-focused ones."

The strong institutional framework of regulators (SEBI, RBI) and intermediaries has helped develop a large domestic investor base. Sustainable investment habits give visibility of $50 billion per year in flow into equities from domestic investors, which will likely keep the valuations on the expensive side but also reduce market volatility.