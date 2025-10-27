Next Triggers For Dalal Street: Saurabh Mukherjea Lists Three Key Things To Watch Out For

A steady return of foreign institutional capital, a concrete trade deal with the United States and a pickup in private capital expenditure will drive the next leg of growth in the Indian stock market, Saurabh Mukherjea said.

The sentiment of foreign institutional investors is turning positive and fund managers are eager to bring money back into India, Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, told NDTV Profit in a televised interview.

"My discussion with FII managers over Diwali revealed they are keen to invest back in India. The private credit boom in America is dissipating. There's a realisation that after an India-US trade deal, it makes sense to put money here," he said.

Overseas funds have pulled out Rs 1.47 lakh crore from Indian equities so far in 2025. After three consecutive months of selling, October has recorded a positive flow of Rs 7,329 crore so far, as per NSDL data.

India's benchmark Nifty and Sensex have edged close to their September 2024 peak, driven by consistent domestic inflows that have supported the market amid FII exodus.