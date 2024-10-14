Nifty, Sensex End At Over One–Week High Ahead Of RIL, HCL Tech Results: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended at over one-week highs on Monday, tracking the sharp gains in Infosys Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. Market participants await earnings from Reliance Industries Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. for cues. To get live updates on RIL Q2 earnings, click here.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.66% higher at 25,127.95, and the BSE Sensex closed 0.73% higher at 81,973.05. Both the indices closed at their highest levels since Oct. 3.

During the session, the Nifty 50 rose 0.78% to 25,159.75, and the Sensex rose 0.85% to 82,072.17.

"A bullish Marubozu Open candlestick pattern was formed on the daily chart and breached its congestion zone and 50-day DMA hurdle (for the Nifty); however, in the lower timeframe, i.e., hourly chart, a convincing move above 25,200 will confirm the same," said Aditya Gaggar, director, Progressive Shares. "On the downside, the psychological level of 25,000 will work as immediate support, and on the flip side, 25,160–25,200 will be considered a resistance zone."