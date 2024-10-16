Nifty, Sensex Record Two–Day Losing Streak On Global Sell-Off; Infosys, M&M Drag: Market Wrap

The NSE Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex recorded a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off across the globe. Most share indices in the Asia–Pacific and Europe plunged on cues from overnight moves on Wall Street.

The Nifty 50 closed 86.05 points or 0.34%, down at 24,971.30, and the Sensex settled 318.76 points or 0.39%, down at 81,501.36.

During the session, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.59% to 24,908.45, while the Sensex declined 0.56% to 81,358.26.