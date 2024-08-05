Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop 3% After Asian Stocks Selloff Intensifies

Benchmark opened sharply lower on Monday as tracking losses in heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. Sell-off in Asian peers in the wake of unwinding in yen-carry-trade also weighed on the indices.

Only three Nifty stocks traded higher, and out of 30 stocks in the Sensex only two traded higher.

As of 09:17 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was 1.72% or 424.20 points lower at 24,304.15. The BSE Sensex was 1,359.55 points or 1.68% down at 79,622.41.

The Nifty 50 has closed at 5 days low to close 0.5% down w-o-w with strong support at 24,560 being the 20-day f average on the downside followed by 24,100 levels. The Nifty 50 has broken on the downside from its doji candle and now the key resistance would continue near to 25,100 levels over the next few days. RSI is trending below the average line and could test the lower end of the range building some momentum form lower levels. Highest call OI has moved lower to 25,000 strikes while the downside the highest put OI moved higher to 24,500 for the weekly expiry, said Vikas Jain, head, research at Reliance Securities.