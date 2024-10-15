Indian Stock Market Has Become A Lot Younger, Says Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Below Kamanth attached a link to an in-house blog post from Zerodha that highlighted that Gen Z investors, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, began saving and investing at an average age of 19. In contrast, baby boomers typically started at 35. This shift in investor demographics is a trend not just seen in India but globally.

The surge in young investors can be traced back to pandemic lockdowns, which left many seeking new forms of entertainment. With outdoor activities off the table, the stock market became an attractive outlet for 'cheap thrills'. During this period, major markets, including India's, saw an unprecedented rise in new users, with a significant portion under 25 years old, the post noted.

It further added that advancements in online investing platforms—facilitated by technologies like Aadhaar, Digilocker, and UPI—combined with widespread smartphone use and affordable mobile data have made investing more accessible than ever.

However, this excitement led to risky behaviours, including a spike in penny stock trading, options speculation, and a frenzy around cryptocurrencies and NFTs. 'The period between 2020 and 2022 ranks up there in the top five craziest market phases in the 400-year history of modern financial markets', the post said.