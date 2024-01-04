Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after an overnight surge in the crude price.

The local currency depreciated two paise to open at Rs 83.31 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. It closed at 83.29 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.1500 and Rs 83.4500 on Thursday.

Brent crude oil price rose over $79 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $73, as Middle East supply worries and Houthi attacks continued in the Red Sea.