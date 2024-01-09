Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after crude prices tumbled over 4% on Monday.

Oil experienced its most significant decline in approximately a month due to indications of a softer physical market, marked by a substantial pricing reduction initiated by Saudi Arabia, the leader of the OPEC+ coalition.

The local currency appreciated seven paise to open at Rs 83.06 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 83.13 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.