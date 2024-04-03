Rupee Ends At Record Closing Low As Traders Await Powell Speech

The Indian rupee fell to a record low closing level against the dollar on Wednesday after the greenback surged as the latest economic data in the US trimmed expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The local currency weakened five paise to close at Rs 83.43 against the US dollar. It had opened at Rs 83.37, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee had closed at Rs 83.38 a dollar on Tuesday. On a year-to-date basis, it has depreciated 0.14%.