Indian Rupee Hits New All-Time Low Amid Continued Pressure

The Indian rupee, already under significant pressure, has slipped to a new low on Tuesday after it opened to a record low of 84.13. The rupee fell to a record low of 84.11 against the US dollar at closing on Monday as well.

Early indications in the morning had already suggested that the rupee may open at another new low on Tuesday, continuing its downward trajectory.

Forex analysts predicted that the rupee may trade within a range of 84.05 to 84.25 during the day, as external factors and persistent market volatility continue to weigh on the currency.

The rupee hit an all-time low of 84.1225 on Monday, further exacerbating concerns over its vulnerability. A series of global factors have contributed to the rupee’s slide, including heightened uncertainty in international markets around the US elections and ongoing foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows. Foreign investors have been selling US stocks in large volumes, prompting them to buy dollars to fund these outflows, which has further pressured the rupee.