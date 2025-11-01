Soon, You’ll Be Able To Track Which Stocks Indian Politicians Have Invested In — Here's How

Indian politicians’ public stock holdings could soon be open to public tracking, similar to how investors in the United States follow trades made by lawmakers such as Nancy Pelosi.

Aravind Srinivas, chief executive of Perplexity AI, said the feature showing the holdings of Indian politicians will be released “in a few weeks.” His comment followed a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) where users expressed interest in accessing such data. The exchange began after Srinivas shared a screenshot showing how Perplexity Finance now displays holdings of US politicians in listed companies.