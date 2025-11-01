Soon, You’ll Be Able To Track Which Stocks Indian Politicians Have Invested In — Here's How
Perplexity AI plans to release data showing Indian politicians’ public stock holdings, expanding its financial tracking tool beyond the United States.
Indian politicians’ public stock holdings could soon be open to public tracking, similar to how investors in the United States follow trades made by lawmakers such as Nancy Pelosi.
Aravind Srinivas, chief executive of Perplexity AI, said the feature showing the holdings of Indian politicians will be released “in a few weeks.” His comment followed a discussion on X (formerly Twitter) where users expressed interest in accessing such data. The exchange began after Srinivas shared a screenshot showing how Perplexity Finance now displays holdings of US politicians in listed companies.
Holdings of Indian politicians coming in a few weeks. https://t.co/AWXFT0cVbM— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 1, 2025
The image showed ownership data for Apple Inc., including estimated investment ranges by US lawmakers such as Nancy Pelosi, Ed Case, Laurel M. Lee, and Michael T. McCaul. The feature allows users to view individual politicians’ minimum and maximum stock holdings across public companies. It was introduced to make political stock disclosures more transparent and accessible to retail investors.
Politician holdings of public stocks are now available on Perplexity Finance pic.twitter.com/zUSsXWM6RP— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 30, 2025
Following the post, an X user, Amit, asked how similar information could be accessed for Indian politicians. He said he wanted to build a tracker to monitor trades made by Indian lawmakers throughout the year, not only during election disclosures. The query attracted attention from investors and market watchers interested in transparency around politicians’ financial assets.
how can i track trades made by indian politicians?— amrit (@amritwt) October 31, 2025
i want to replicate what americans have done with nancy pelosi and made profits off her trades
i want to make my own tracker
i know they made their stock assets public during elections but how can i find them on a normal day? https://t.co/0rT1rsOMi5
In response, Srinivas confirmed that Perplexity Finance plans to release Indian data soon. The expansion could provide access to lawmakers’ declared investments in listed companies and help users analyse potential overlaps between political activity and stock ownership.
In the US, several investors track politicians’ trades based on public disclosures filed under ethics rules. These disclosures have become a source of market insight, with some traders replicating trades made by lawmakers known for large market positions.
If launched, Perplexity’s upcoming feature could bring a similar practice to India, making the country’s political stock data more accessible to the public and investors alike.