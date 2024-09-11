Indian Pharma Market Posts 6.3% Revenue Growth In August

The Indian pharmaceuticals market continued to report mid-single-digit growth in August, as sales grew 6.3% annually, according to research firm Awacs. The growth was 6.1% in July and 5.1% in August last year.

The overall growth in August was driven by a growth in price and new launches, while volume growth remained weak, according to the data that was released on Tuesday.

During January to August, the IPM reported an average growth of 7.9%, while volume declined 0.7%. Therapies like cardiac, anti-infectives, gastro, derma and anti-diabetic have outperformed the IPM growth in August.

India Ratings expects the IPM growth to be at 8–9% for the current financial year against 6.5% in the last fiscal and 9.9% in 2022–23, Associate Director Krishnanath Munde told NDTV Profit.