Indian Pharma Market Posts 6% Revenue Growth In July

The Indian pharmaceutical market delivered a revenue growth at 6.1% year-on-year in July. On a year-to-date basis, the IPM reported growth at an average of 8.2% YoY,

In June, the IPM had posted a growth of 8.8%, while it was 5.3% in July 2023, according to the data by the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd. and Awacs.

Therapies like anti-infectives, gastro and respiratory have delivered double-digit year-on-year growth in July. In terms of growth drivers, prices, which grew 5.5% year-on-year, and new launches, which grew 2.7% year-on-year, drove the overall IPM performance in July, it said.

India Ratings expects the IPM growth to be at 8–9% year-on-year for fiscal 2025 against 6.5% year-on-year in fiscal 2024 and 9.9% year-on-year growth in fiscal 2023, Associate Director Krishnanath Munde told NDTV Profit.