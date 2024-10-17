Indian Overseas Bank Share Price Jumps As Q2 Net Profit Rises

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank jumped over 3% in the final hour of trading on Wednesday after the public sector lender declared its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

The bank's standalone net profit during this period rose 24% to Rs 777 crore, compared to Rs 625 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income—the difference of interest earned and interest paid—came in at Rs 2,538 crore. This marked a jump of 8% as against Rs 2,346 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

IOB's asset quality also improved during the quarter under review, with the gross non-performing assets ratio declining to 2.72% from 2.89% in the April-June period. In absolute terms, the gross NPA slipped to Rs 6,249 crore from Rs 6,648 crore in the first quarter.

The net NPA ratio also improved by 40 basis points to 0.47% from 0.51% in the preceding quarter. In absolute terms, the net NPA slipped to Rs 1,059 crore from Rs 1,154 crore.