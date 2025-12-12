Business NewsMarketsIndian Oil Announces Interim Dividend — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Oil Announces Interim Dividend — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More

12 Dec 2025, 02:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, according to its notification to the exchanges on Friday.

This declaration serves as the interim payout for the financial year 2025-26. During the meeting held today, the Board of Directors approved a dividend rate of 50% based on the equity share face value of Rs 10 each.

For market participants, the most critical detail to note is the timeline for eligibility.

The Board has fixed Thursday, December 18, 2025, as the record date.

A record date is used to ascertain the register of shareholders eligible for the payout; investors must hold the shares in their demat accounts by this date to qualify.

Regarding the disbursement schedule, the company has confirmed that the dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before January 11, 2026.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Hold Gains; Walchandnagar Industries Surges 13%, New India Assurance Up 7%
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Hold Gains; Walchandnagar Industries Surges 13%, New India Assurance Up 7%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT