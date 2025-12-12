Indian Oil Announces Interim Dividend — Check Eligibility, Record Date And More

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share, according to its notification to the exchanges on Friday.

This declaration serves as the interim payout for the financial year 2025-26. During the meeting held today, the Board of Directors approved a dividend rate of 50% based on the equity share face value of Rs 10 each.

For market participants, the most critical detail to note is the timeline for eligibility.

The Board has fixed Thursday, December 18, 2025, as the record date.

A record date is used to ascertain the register of shareholders eligible for the payout; investors must hold the shares in their demat accounts by this date to qualify.

Regarding the disbursement schedule, the company has confirmed that the dividend will be credited to eligible shareholders on or before January 11, 2026.