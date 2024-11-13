Indian Oil To Bharat Petroleum: Oil Firms To Benefit From Festive Demand — Here's How

HSBC Global Research shared positive outlook on Indian oil marketing companies, noting that lower Brent prices and a bounce-back in auto fuel sales due to festive demand are supporting the profitability of Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

Within the Indian product slate, diesel and gasoline play the most important roles in driving demand. The brokerage noted that diesel demand has bounced back due to festive demand and improved economic activity, while gasoline remains robust due to an increasing share of gasoline-powered vehicles.

HSBC holds a positive stance on BPCL, HPCL, and IOC, citing oil price volatility as a deterrent to regulatory interventions in pump pricing. With a forecast of oil prices trending towards $70 per barrel in the long term, OMCs are expected to sustain healthy margins, fund capital expenditure, and continue their decarbonisation initiatives.