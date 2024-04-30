Indian Oil Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 7 Per Share

Indian Oil Corp. announced on Tuesday a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, subject to approval by the members of the company in its annual general meeting.

The public sector company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 in November and also a final dividend of Rs 3 per share in July. The total dividend for the financial year will be Rs 15 per share, which means that the company is distributing Rs 21,181.9 crore to its shareholders for the last fiscal.

The government-owned oil marketing company's net profit fell to Rs 4,837.7 crore in the January–March period, compared to Rs 8,063.3 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.