Retail Class Rising: Indian Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies Now Hold More Equity Than Foreign Investors

India’s domestic institutions—comprising mutual funds and insurance companies—now hold more equity assets than foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), marking a significant milestone. This shift has been driven by sustained inflows from retail investors.

As of July 2025, mutual funds and insurance companies collectively held Rs 72.67 lakh crore in equity assets under custody, surpassing the Rs 71.96 lakh crore held by FPIs.

According to NSDL data, foreign portfolio investment assets under custody have declined by over Rs 2.6 lakh crore over the past 12 months. In contrast, domestic institutions have seen an increase of Rs 4.17 lakh crore during the same period.