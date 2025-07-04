Indian Markets To See Sideway Movement In FY26, Says Jefferies; Banks, Realty To Outperform

For financial year 2026, Indian markets are likely to see sideway movement. The logic behind the projection is that India's nominal GDP growth will likely fall, which implies possible earning-per-share estimates cut, Jefferies said.

India's nominal GDP growth will likely decline to 9% in financial year 2026, which is the lowest pace since financial year 2004, with exception of pandemic-affected financial years. However, real GDP growth will likely be healthy at 6.5% with lower inflation. This would soften corporate revenue growth, credit growth etc.

GDP deflator is likely to be around 2.5% for financial year 2026, compared to 3.3% seen in the previous financial year. The trend moving ahead will depend on CPI and WPI trends, Jefferies said.

Nominal GDP growth trends in current financial year is same as in calendar year 2019, according to the brokerage.