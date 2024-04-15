Indian Markets To Face Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions, Say Analysts

Market participants, already unsettled by inflation and the possibility of higher-for-longer interest rates, are now facing additional stress caused by the escalating crisis in the Middle East, according to analysts. This would increase the crude oil price and keep the Indian market volatile.

"We expect markets to remain volatile in the near term given global concerns and the start of an election next week," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, advises investors to remain guarded since the element of uncertainty is high in tense situations.

BSE S&P Sensex fell 1.25% intraday, or 929.74 points, on Monday, while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 1.14%, or 255.85 points. Most sectoral indices were lower, with Nifty Bank and Nifty Media falling the most. Broader markets underperformed—the S&P BSE Midcap was 3.45% lower, and the S&P BSE Smallcap traded 3.49% lower.