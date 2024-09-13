Indian Stocks' Near-Term Caution Bodes Well For Bulls Eyeing Buy-On-Dips

The near-term caution on India's $5.52 trillion stock market will serve as good news for investors waiting on the sidelines given the pricey valuations.

India's benchmark indices —NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex— have outperformed the global market this year and rank as the fourth and sixth best-performers in Asia, respectively.

However, the possibility of a near-term correction is eminent given the headwinds, according to analysts.

There are many sources of correction for this strong bull market, both fundamental and technical, Ridham Desai, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note earlier.

"A correction will test money in the market and possibly excite money on the sidelines," Desai said.

A potential growth slowdown for the first time since Covid-19 and the state-level spending splurge are the two fundamental risks to the ongoing bull run. The possibility of retail money shifts to the primary market and a sharp sell-off outside India, especially in the US, could be two technical risks to monitor, according to Desai.

Expected tax hikes on equity capital gains, a possible slowdown in government capex and potential policy hikes might weigh on the ongoing rally, according to Jefferies. "Notwithstanding our optimistic view from long-term perspective, we are cautious on the markets near-term."

Additionally, a lower-than-anticipated cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve in September will have markets on edge, according to Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Pvt.

Any steep correction in equities globally would not replicate in India as the domestic market had become a low beta market with high cash levels, he said earlier. However, he said, "I don't think markets can go much higher in the short term."

All this combined with the pricey valuations the domestic stocks are quoting at, will weigh on the benchmarks in the short term.