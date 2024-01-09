Indian Market To See 15% Average Growth In 2-3 Years, Says HSBC's Herald Van Der Linde

The Indian market may clock 15% average growth over the next two to three years given the long-term growth potential of the country, according to HSBC's Herald van der Linde.

There has been an upward trajectory in the Indian markets over the years. During periods of decline, the strategy involves opportunistically buying in the dip and subsequently adhering to the investment as the market recovers and surpasses the established trend, Van der Linde, head of Asia Equity Strategy, told NDTV Profit.

When looking at the absolute foreign portfolio investor numbers for India, it is evident that the buying potential for foreigners remains satisfactory. Current levels are not comparable to those in the past, indicating that there is still room for foreign investment in the market.

"The risk is that if China does start to perform, and given the low valuations, if the market rallies, it can go very quickly. People want to quickly allocate to it," he said.