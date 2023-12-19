Indian Market Set To Outperform The U.S. Stocks In 2024, Suggests This Indicator

The Indian market has beaten the U.S. benchmark so far in this cycle and, according to an analysis by NDTV Profit, this phase of outperformance may not be done yet.

The absolute gap between the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P BSE Sensex follows a cyclical pattern. And going by historical average, this difference has not reached its peak and could widen over the next year.

The average gap over a 50-day period rises and falls, eventually reverting to the one-year average. At present, the gap sits 5.9% above its one-year average compared to a peak of over 68.9%.