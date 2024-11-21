Indian Market Could See Cyclical Slowdown In 2025 But Key Sectors Offer Opportunities: Goldman Sachs

As India enters 2025, the outlook for its equity markets presents a mix of challenges and opportunities. While the country's strong long-term growth story remains intact, the near-term economic landscape is expected to face headwinds, particularly due to cyclical slowdowns in domestic growth. This slowdown has prompted a shift in market sentiment, leading to a more cautious approach toward Indian equities, Goldman Sachs has said.

The brokerage said Indian equities are anticipated to remain relatively insulated from global macroeconomic pressures such as a stronger US dollar, slower emerging market easing, and potential increases in US tariffs on China.

However, domestically, the story is more mixed. India's GDP growth is projected to decelerate to 6.3% year-on-year in 2025, a drop from previous years, driven by continued fiscal drag and slower credit growth. This deceleration is expected to weigh on corporate earnings, which already saw a reduction in expectations during 2024. As a result, Goldman's stance on Indian equities has been downgraded to 'marketweight', reflecting the balance between long-term optimism and near-term challenges.