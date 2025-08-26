Indian Long-Bond Bull Turns Seller As Supply Concerns Mount

One of India’s most prominent long-bond bulls has slashed his holdings, reflecting the recent change in sentiment after doubling down on the securities just last year.

Suyash Choudhary, a two-decade veteran and head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC Ltd., has cut exposure to the 7.3% 2053 government paper, citing concerns about oversupply. The bond accounted for 50.5% of Bandhan’s dynamic bond fund and 51.1% of its government securities fund at the end of July. The note had made up nearly the entire portfolio since early 2024.

Sentiment in the local bond market has darkened, as traders brace for the Reserve Bank of India to pause its easing cycle, while the government’s plan to slash consumption taxes in response to steep US tariffs raises fears of higher federal borrowings. Long-duration notes, including the 30-year paper, have borne the brunt of the selloff.

“We find less comfort in relying on this part of the curve as a performance driver,” Choudhary wrote in a note released Friday. “Market demand has not kept pace with the rise in duration supply.” The fund manager said he now holds “very marginal positions in the long end,” and has moved to securities maturing in 14-15 years.