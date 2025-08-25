Indian IT To Witness Slowdown For Third Straight Year, Says Citi: Infosys, HCL Tech Among Top Picks

Citi Research remains cautious on the Indian IT space, and highlighted that the sector will witness a slowdown for the third straight year in FY26, as both growth and margin outlook are tough and unlikely to change in the near term.

The brokerage's top picks are Infosys Ltd., and HCL Technologies Ltd., over other large names. Citi prefers Hexaware Technologies Ltd., and Mphasis Ltd., over other mid-sized players. The brokerage noted that "FY26E is the third slow growth year for our Indian IT coverage".

"While a tough macro impacts decision making, we believe the slowdown is due to a combination of factors and not only macro," it added. Citi believes that continued spend prioritisation towards AI; productivity - AI and industry competitiveness driven; lack of meaningful ramp up in new AI work; GCC growth, are a combination of factors resulting in slowdown.