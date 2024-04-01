Indian IT Likely To See Gradual Recovery, Not Sharp Rebound, Says Morgan Stanley

Over the fiscals 2024–26, the brokerage expects most Indian large caps to register annual revenue growth of 7–8%. "EBIT margins are expected to improve YoY but stay lower for most companies relative to pre-Covid levels."

The EBIT margins of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. in fiscal 2026 are expected to be 104 basis points and 78 bps higher respectively than the pre-Covid levels.

The brokerage is 'overweight' on Infosys Ltd., TCS, HCL Technologies Ltd and Coforge. For Infosys and TCS, it sees strong deal wins to aid recovery. TCS and HCLTech are also expected to benefit from potential margin improvement.

On Coforge, the brokerage said: "We expect executable order book to revenue conversion to bottom out in FY24, setting up the stage for healthy FY25 revenue growth vs peers."

Morgan Stanley is 'equal weight' on LTIMindtree. Growth in deal wins remains healthy, but revenue conversion is slow. Headcount additions have been muted over the last few quarters, it said. The brokerage expects over 17% margins in the fiscal 2026.

Tata Elxsi Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are some of the stocks that the brokerage is 'underweight' on.

Tech Mahindra's net new large-deal wins have been soft, driven by high telecom exposure and a deliberate attempt to pick up deals with better contractual terms. L&T Technology Services delivered better-than-expected margin, but moderate revenue growth profile at premium valuations, it said.