Indian Hotels To IndiGo: Stocks To Benefit As Tourism Is Multi-Year Theme, Says BofA

Tourism in India is a multi-year theme, driven by increasing disposable incomes of the young middle class and improving infrastructure across sub-segments, according to BofA Securities India Ltd.

It also cited well-developed travel ecosystems with healthy competition ensuring a variety of options and improving use cases like workcation and staycation, and destination weddings.

Unlike in other countries, where pent-up travel demand post-Covid is behind, India is seeing a sustained travel uptake by consumers and corporates, the research firm said in a March 5 note. "Travel consultant Videc estimates the travel market size to increase from $48 billion in FY20 to $72.4 billion by FY26."

Some of the listed companies that give exposure to this theme are the Indian Hotels Co., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., VIP Industries Ltd. Hospitals like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and Fortis Healthcare Ltd., both rated a 'buy', benefit from medical tourism, according to BofA.