Indian Hotels Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of The Indian Hotels Co. have surged nearly 6% after its first-quarter profit rose 10%, beating analysts' estimates. This prompted Emkay Global to initiate coverage on the stock with an 'add' and a target price of Rs 615 apiece, implying a potential upside of 6.4% from the previous close.

The hotel group, which operates the Taj brand, reported a net profit of Rs 260 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Bloomberg analysts estimated a profit of Rs 255 crore.

The new business vertical, which includes Ginger, Qmin, and amã Stays & Trails, generated Rs 162 crore in revenue, up 37% from the previous year. The Reimagined Businesses of TajSATS and The Chambers (membership fee) recorded a revenue of Rs 274 crore, up 17% from the previous year. Management fee income amounted to Rs 114 crore, representing 17% growth over the previous year.