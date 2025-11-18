Indian Equities To ‘Regain Mojo’ In 2026, Says Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai — Here's What He’s Backing

In 2026, Indian equities will likely change its position as one of the worst performing markets among emerging markets in three decades, according to Morgan Stanley India's Managing Director Ridham Desai. The theme of 2026 will be stock-picking, compared to 'stock picking' in this calendar year.

The long-term story is gaining strength with government policy in action. Policy pivot is backing the recovery in equities, Desai said. The Indian equity markets will likely reverse the worst performance relative to the emerging markets in 31 calendar years.

In the next 12 months, earnings growth will go beyond mid-cycle slowdown experience as policy pivot has supported strong recovery in nominal growth, he said in the India Strategy note. The structural domestic bid remains intact.

"Relative valuations are consistent with the improved forward performance," he said.