Why Are FIIs Preferring Other Markets? S Naren Says Indian Equities Are An 'Expensive Asset Class'

Indian equity markets, despite their lively domestic flows, are presenting a valuation challenge for foreign institutional investors, according to S. Naren, chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. While India's economic fundamentals remain strong, FIIs are finding other global markets more attractive due to relatively lower valuations.

"Valuations should lead to a correction. But markets have become a story of flows minus supply, and currently domestic flows are strong. Other markets trade at a fraction of India's valuations, so FIIs are not too keen on investing too much—not because India is a bad economy," said Naren.

The rest of the world is looking so cheap and they are wondering if they should invest in a "costly market", he explained.