Indian Economy May No Longer Be Third Biggest If GST Cuts Don't Work Out, Says Manish Chokhani

Chokhani added that corporate tax cuts have failed to boost the investment cycle and this has added to the woes.

"You’re not getting the investment cycle kickstart despite the government dropping the corporate tax rate. They dropped corporate tax rates long ago, but until you don’t see the local demand in front of you, you’re not really going to put up capacity based on exports,” Chokhani explained.

The lack of investment cycle can be tied to low demand and negligible export opportunities, he argued.

Formerly the CEO of ENAM Securities, Manish Chokhani is one of India's most respected financial advisors. According to Chokhani, India's export window has narrowed while the investment cycle has already been stretched. The lack of private capex has only made things worse.

“Export is gone, and your investment cycle is not kickstarting. In the first three/four years, the government took the onus by taking on bulk of the capex. But they can’t compound beyond a certain point. So you need the private sector capex to pick up. But the private sector in India is having its own issues," he added.