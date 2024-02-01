Indian Debt Market Attracts Best Monthly FPI Inflows In Over Six Years In January

The Indian debt market in January saw its biggest monthly foreign inflows in over six years, fuelled by the inclusion of government bonds in the JPMorgan Index.

Foreign portfolio investors infused Rs 19,837 crore in January, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. The previous highest monthly inflow by FPIs was recorded in June 2017, with an inflow of Rs 25,685 crore.

The inclusion of government bonds in the JPMorgan Emerging Market Bond Index and reducing inflation across the globe is giving foreign institutional investors the opportunity to frontload their investment into Indian sovereign bonds, according to Mataprasad Pandey, vice president at Arete Capital Services Pvt.

The inflows in the debt market will continue going forward, he said. "Interestingly, these inflows are coming when we are done with almost all the rate hikes, so with a limited chance of hardening yields and higher chances of capital appreciation on account of rate cuts."