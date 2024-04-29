Indian Cement Industry Faces Intense Competition Amidst Major Consolidation

The capacity of India's listed cement companies is 522.8 million tonnes per annum, with the top five players holding a 62.2% market share. On a regional basis, three players typically contribute around half of the total capacity.

The top 10 players hold an 85.27% market share, leaving 14.73% for 25 other cement companies, according to the calculations made by NDTV Profit from the data of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.