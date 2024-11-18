Indian Bonds Suffer Biggest Outflows Since Index Addition

Overseas investors are cutting their holdings of Indian bonds at the fastest pace since at least June as rising US yields sap the appeal of the Asian nation’s fixed-income securities.

Global funds sold a net Rs 4,960 crore ($588 million) of the so-called Fully Accessible Route debt last week, according to Clearing Corporation of India Ltd. data. That’s the biggest weekly outflow from the securities since they were included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s largest emerging-market bond index in June, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Offshore investors have also been selling Indian stocks on concern the economy is slowing. They have offloaded $2.7 billion of local shares in November, boosting the total for this quarter to $13.6 billion.

The allure of Indian bonds has diminished as US Treasury yields have jumped since Donald Trump’s election victory, with traders betting the Federal Reserve will have to slow down its easing cycle as Trump’s economic plans add to inflationary pressures. The extra yield on India’s 10-year debt over similar maturity Treasuries shrank to about 243 basis points Monday, close to the lowest in more than a year.