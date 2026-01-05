Business NewsMarketsIndian Bonds Fall As Higher State Debt Sale Adds To Supply Woes
Indian Bonds Fall As Higher State Debt Sale Adds To Supply Woes

The surge in supply comes as demand remains weak, with pension funds shifting toward equities and insurers cutting back amid lower sales of guaranteed-return products.

05 Jan 2026, 12:40 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>States plan to issue 5 trillion rupees ($55.4 billion) of bonds in the January-March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Friday. (Photo: Bloomberg)</p></div>
States plan to issue 5 trillion rupees ($55.4 billion) of bonds in the January-March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Friday. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Indian government bonds fell after states unveiled a larger-than-expected borrowing plan, heightening supply concerns.

The 10-year yield climbed as much as four basis points to 6.65%, while the yield on the 6.33% 2035 bond rose as much as five basis points to 6.66%.

States plan to issue 5 trillion rupees ($55.4 billion) of bonds in the January-March quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said after market hours on Friday. That’s higher than 4.5 trillion rupees estimated by Bank of America Corp. and almost double the issuance in the previous three months.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>State bond yields have been rising on supply worries. (Photo: Bloomberg)</p></div>

State bond yields have been rising on supply worries. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The surge in supply comes as demand remains weak, with pension funds shifting toward equities and insurers cutting back amid lower sales of guaranteed-return products.

“The impact of the higher state borrowings will be felt on a widening of spreads between state and central government bonds from their already elevated levels,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury at Jana Small Finance Bank.

Benchmark yields dipped slightly — by less than 20 basis points — in 2025, as concerns over heavy supply and weak demand offset four rate cuts and record central bank cash injections via open market purchases and forex swaps.

“The RBI’s OMOs are providing support and we could see even more bond purchases beyond January,” said Sagar Shah, head of domestic markets at RBL Bank Ltd. “I don’t see the 6.7% level being immediately breached.”

