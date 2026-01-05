Indian Bonds Fall As Higher State Debt Sale Adds To Supply Woes

The surge in supply comes as demand remains weak, with pension funds shifting toward equities and insurers cutting back amid lower sales of guaranteed-return products.

“The impact of the higher state borrowings will be felt on a widening of spreads between state and central government bonds from their already elevated levels,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury at Jana Small Finance Bank.

Benchmark yields dipped slightly — by less than 20 basis points — in 2025, as concerns over heavy supply and weak demand offset four rate cuts and record central bank cash injections via open market purchases and forex swaps.

“The RBI’s OMOs are providing support and we could see even more bond purchases beyond January,” said Sagar Shah, head of domestic markets at RBL Bank Ltd. “I don’t see the 6.7% level being immediately breached.”