Indian Banks Tell RBI They’ve Limited Room To Buy State Bonds

Some of India’s biggest banks have told the central bank that they are running out of room to buy bonds issued by states, people familiar with the matter said.

The lenders recently approached the Reserve Bank of India, warning that the share of state bonds in their investment portfolios has risen sharply and is nearing internal limits, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.

Banks’ warning to the RBI may signal pressure for action to stem the bond selloff. Any pullback in buying by banks — the main investors in Indian state bonds — could tighten funding access and limit capital-raising options, especially as states have raised only a small portion of their planned borrowings this year.

The central bank did not reply to an email seeking comment on the matter.