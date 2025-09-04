Indian Banks Said To Ask RBI For Tweaks To Bond Issuance Plan

Indian lenders have requested the central bank to make various tweaks to the government’s bond-borrowing program that would make it easier to absorb supply amid market volatility, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Banks in a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India discussed an extension to the government’s second-half borrowing plan until mid-March, instead of traditionally ending in February, the people said, asking not be named discussing private matters.

An extended window would allow for smaller weekly issuances, helping the market better digest the supply, they added.

The central bank, which is the government’s debt manager, did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. The RBI typically releases the second half borrowing plan by end-September.

The discussions follow the biggest bond selloff in three years last month, driven by fading expectations of interest-rate cuts and renewed fiscal concerns initially sparked by proposed consumption tax reductions. The slump also coincides with a global bond rout, fueled by worries of rising debt issuance and deteriorating fiscal discipline.