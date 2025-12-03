Indian Bank To Bank Of Maharashtra: PSU Stocks Slump After Finance Ministry Clarification On FDI Limit

The shares of India's state-run lenders fell on Wednesday after the Finance Ministry clarified on increasing the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit within the sector. The decline was led by Indian Bank Ltd. and Punjab National Bank Ltd.

The government has dismissed expectations of a hike in foreign direct investment (FDI) limits for public sector banks (PSBs), confirming that the cap will remain unchanged at 20%. This means no fresh foreign inflows will be enabled for state-owned lenders despite earlier market speculation of an increase to 49%.

Indian Bank shares fell the most at 5% followed by Punjab National Bank which was down over 3%. Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank and Union Bank were down over 2%, while UCO Bank, SBI, Punjab And Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank fell over 1%.