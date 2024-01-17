ADVERTISEMENT
Indiabulls Housing Finance To Raise Rs 5,000 Crore
It authorised the securities issuance and investment committee to evaluate various options to raise funds.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.'s board of directors has approved raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore.The fundraise will be through the issue of equity shares or any other convertible securities by way of a private placement, including a preferential offer, rights issue or other methods, according to an exchange filing released on Wednesday.In a board meeting, Indiabulls authorised the securities issuance and investment committee to e...
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.'s board of directors has approved raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore.
The fundraise will be through the issue of equity shares or any other convertible securities by way of a private placement, including a preferential offer, rights issue or other methods, according to an exchange filing released on Wednesday.
In a board meeting, Indiabulls authorised the securities issuance and investment committee to evaluate various options to raise funds and to decide on the terms and conditions of the issue, the mortgage lender said.
Shares of Indiabulls closed 3.19% lower at Rs 206.40 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 2.23% fall in the benchmark Sensex.
Opinion
RBI Proposes Tighter Norms For Housing Finance Companies, Limit Deposit Acceptance
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT