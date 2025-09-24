India's Public Sector Banks Could See Higher Foreign Investment; SBI May Benefit Most

India's government is considering a significant policy shift to increase the foreign investment limit in Public Sector Undertaking banks, a move that could trigger substantial passive inflows and is part of a broader economic reform agenda, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The proposal would raise the foreign portfolio investor limit from the current 20% to as high as 49%, while the government would retain a majority stake of over 51%. This move is expected to bring significant capital into the banking sector, particularly for banks included in key global indices.

Assuming the FPI limit is increased to 49% from 20%, the State Bank of India, which is part of both MSCI and FTSE indices, stands to be the biggest beneficiary. It could see a total inflow of over $554 million from rom FTSE-tracked funds.