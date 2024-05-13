Volatility Index Soars—What This Means For Investors

Comparing the current levels of India VIX to historical pattern reveals that despite the recent uptick, volatility remains relatively subdued. During the 2019 general elections, India VIX reached 28.08 level, while in 2014, it spiked to 37.7. On Monday, India VIX touched 21.48, highest in more than 19 months but lower than past election cycles.

Furthermore, implied volatility, which tends to rise before significant events such as elections, has been gradually increasing since February. This suggests that much of the anticipated market turbulence may already be priced in, alleviating concerns of a more severe downturn.

While rising volatility is inevitable during significant events, both domestic and international investors can use the opportunity to buy on dips and increase returns.