India Stocks Fear Gauge Hints At More Volatility As US Election Looms

India's fear gauge broke out of a technical zone and reached August levels, suggesting that it might soar even higher as traders get cautious of the neck-to-neck US elections.

India VIX, the measure of market volatility, rose past the 16.69 mark on Monday, breaking through the three-month inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, according to Bloomberg.

The gauge spiked as much as 13.9% on Tuesday and pared off to near the previous close of 16.98 as of 10:50 a.m. The volatility comes amidst a record selloff by foreign institutional investors in the last month.

Global funds have liquidated assets worth around Rs 1.3 lakh crore since September 27, according to data from NSE. Domestic institutions bought a total of Rs 1.23 lakh crore worth of shares throughout that time.

The last surge in the volatility index was seen in August when the unwinding of the Japanese Yen carry trades crippled Dalal Street along with other global stocks. In early June, the index spiked in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections' poll outcome.