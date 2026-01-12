India-US Trade Talks To Resume Tomorrow, Says New US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Assuming charge as the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor delivered a hopeful speech about the India-US trade deal, confirming that the next call for trade negotiations between the two countries will take place tomorrow.

Gor, who assumed charge with the objective to take India-US partnership to the next level, also announced that India will be invited to join 'Pax Silica' as a full member next month.

The inclusion in Pax Silica could be a major development as it is a U.S.-led strategic initiative for silicon and AI supply chains involving allies like Japan and South Korea. It would mark a huge step for India's semiconductor goal.

Meanwhile, talking about the trade deal, Gor emphasised on the importance of reaching an agreement with India, calling it the most essential partner for the United States.

"What it can accomplish could be the most consequential global partnership of this century," Gor said, emphasising that "no partner is more essential than India."

"It is not an easy task to get across the finish line, but we're determined to get there," he said regarding the trade deal, acknowledging the hardships the two countries have faced in reaching an agreement.

Gor also conveyed personal messages from President Donald Trump, citing the President’s fond memories of his previous visit to India and his close rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed hope that President Trump would visit India within the "next year or two."

Gor described his tenure as a "once in a lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy," framing the relationship as the "intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy."