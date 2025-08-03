India-US Trade Deal Developments, RBI Monetary Policy Meet, Q1 Earnings — The Week Ahead

The upcoming week is set to see major events that may shape market sentiment, both domestically and globally. After US President Donald Trump's unexpected announcement of 25% tariffs on India and a penalty to go along with it for purchasing oil from Russia, all eyes will be on how the latter will negotiate these new terms.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to announce the benchmark interest rate in its Monetary Policy along with the reverse repo rate for the economy on Wednesday.

The ongoing monsoon session of the parliament will also be of significance.

On the global front, key economic data releases are expected, including US releasing its initial jobless claims data and the UK's Bank of England making its interest rate decision for the month of August, and US's crude oil inventories data.

In the primary market, three mainboard IPOs are set to open for subscription while there are also eight SME IPOs opening, adding to the buzz of activity for investors.