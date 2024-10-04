India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 71,361 Crore In Market Cap As RIL, Airtel Drag

India's top 10 most-valued firms cumulatively lost Rs 71360.74 crore in market valuation on Friday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. Top six most-valued firms were also among the losers in Friday’s session.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 28720.89 crore in market capitalisation, dropping to Rs 18.75 lakh crore and Bharti Airtel lost Rs 16766.34 crore with its market cap dropping to Rs 9.35 lakh crore.

India's benchmark equity indices recorded their worst weekly loss in over two years amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Globally, market participants are awaiting the release of US payroll data for September.

Both the Nifty and Sensex fell more than 4% this week, their worst fall since the week ended June 13, 2022, led by losses in Hero MotoCorp, Shriram Finance, and Axis Bank.