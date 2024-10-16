Ten Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 7,728 Crore In Market Cap

The country's top 10 most-valued firms together lost Rs 7,728 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were among the other gainers for the day.

Infosys lost Rs 17,106 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 7.96 lakh crore, and TCS lost Rs 8,249 crore, with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 14.8 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were also among the losers.