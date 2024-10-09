India's Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 28,661 Crore Market Cap Led By RIL, ITC

The country's top 10 most valued firms together lost Rs 28,660.63 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with Mumbai-based Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. State Bank of India Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were among the other gainers for the day.

Benchmark equity indices fell back into negative territory after a brief rally, erasing morning gains in the last hour of trade to close near their lowest levels on Wednesday. During the day, the indices had climbed by as much as 1.2% following the RBI's monetary policy meeting. However, the Nifty closed down 0.12%, or 31.20 points, at 24,981.95, while the Sensex decreased by 0.21%, or 167.7 points, to finish at 81,467.10.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 31,596.37 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 18.59 lakh crore, and ITC lost Rs 19,324.24 crore, with its market capitalisation falling to Rs 6.15 lakh crore. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were also among the losers.